‘Not fit to lead our city’: Elorza gets blowback for public confrontation with McKee

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Mayor Jorge Elorza is getting flak for confronting Gov. Dan McKee about the Providence teachers contract during an unrelated media briefing Wednesday night.

Elorza and McKee were both attending a ceremonial lighting of the WaterFire basins along the Providence River as the organization announced the downtown art installation’s return.

12 News cameras captured the moment Elorza approached the governor prior to the start of the event. The mayor was seen pointing in McKee’s direction and yelling, “You’ve got to face the community on this.”

The mayor was eventually separated from the governor by a member of McKee’s R.I. State Police detail. Elorza later confirmed he was trying to discuss the impending Providence teachers contract with McKee.

“This shouldn’t be done in secret,” Elorza told 12 News after the event. “We need the community to be informed as to what’s in there and give the community an opportunity to provide their input.”

During a virtual media briefing Thursday afternoon, Elorza expressed his concerns regarding the lack of transparency in the process.

“I feel it is disrespectful to the entire community to not engage them on something that is going to impact them so deeply and to instead tell folks they will be engaged once all is said and done,” he said. “That’s not the way it should be and they don’t have to do it this way.”

Elorza did not answer directly when asked whether he regrets his decision to approach the governor at the WaterFire event, but said time is of the essence, especially with the Providence Teachers Union expected to vote on the contract Friday.

“His security detail intervened to prevent him from having this conversation,” Elorza said. “But he can’t be shielded forever. He can’t hide from this conversation … if there were different circumstances where these conversations could be had in private … then that would be it, but he’s been hiding.”

In a social media post, Providence FOP Lodge #3, the city’s police union, criticized the mayor and said he “doesn’t practice what he preaches.”

“It’s appalling to see an elected official having to be physically held back while he verbally berates the governor of our state,” the union said. “Perhaps Mayor Elorza should sit in on the de-escalation training that the Providence Police mandates all officers attend.”

The union said the city is “deeply embarrassed” by the mayor’s actions.

“He has brought disgrace upon our city,” the union continued. “His conduct is an awful example to our children and youth. He is clearly not fit to lead our city.”

McKee declined to comment on the confrontation following the event.

“Right now we’re celebrating WaterFire,” he said, adding that he would respond during his next scheduled press briefing.

McKee and Elorza are expected to be potential opponents in the Democratic primary for governor next year. The two have had rising tensions in recent weeks, including over the state takeover of Providence schools.