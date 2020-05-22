Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News at 11
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

No clear plans on RI budget as state lawmakers await more federal relief

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Senate Finance Committee received an update from Rep. David Cicilline Thursday evening regarding the latest coronavirus relief package.

Cicilline said the HEROES Act, if passed, would provide Rhode Island with an additional $5.3 million to offset the financial impact the coronavirus has had on the state.

He said he’s worked specifically with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to ensure the money voted on in Washington D.C. would benefit the people of the Ocean State.

“There are several funding priorities that I knew were important to Rhode Island, including the trillion dollars for state and local aid that would include $3.6 million dollars in funding for Rhode Island,” Cicilline told the committee during a virtual hearing on Thursday.

That state funding was the main topic the majority of the meeting, as lawmakers acknowledged it’s not a done deal just yet. 

The Senate Finance Committee also heard from Department of Administration Director Brett Smiley and received an update on how the coronavirus relief funding is being spent.

As lawmakers prepare to consider the state’s budget, some raised questions on what’s next, since many feel as if they’re in limbo.

Smiley said plans can change depending on if and when the state receives more federal funding.

“We have such different options ahead of us, we’re either trying to balance a budget of $800-to-900-milliion-deficit, or we are about to receive a couple extra billion dollars in federal aid. It’s an impossible binary choice we find ourselves in at the moment,” Smiley said. 

Earlier this month, the House Finance Committee met and discussed how to possibly address a nearly $800 million plunge in revenue caused by the coronavirus downturn.

“I don’t have a whole lot of confidence that Congress is going to move as quickly as we need,” Sen. Jim Seveny said. “I guess, part of what I am looking for from you is a risk-benefit analysis that isn’t in the plan now but could be in the plan. So what’s the date? When are you going to tell us more?”

“This version is different than last week’s, every week we learn more and are able to plan more,” Smiley responded. “As we have more budgets, we will be sure to share them. There are no secret budgets.”

Gov. Gina Raimondo also weighed in on the budget Thursday during her daily coronavirus briefing.

She said she is taking things one day at a time, and is waiting to see how the federal relief package plays out. 

“Maybe we’ll have to get creative,” she said. “I talk to our legislative leaders every week – we are looking at it every week. We are supposed to have a balanced budget passed by July 1. That’s the goal. If our senior senator says ‘You’re not going to have relief until July 1.’ Then we might have to go month-to-month for a month.”

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com