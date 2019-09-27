Newsmakers 9/27/2019: Commissioner Steve Paré, immigration debate

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on the first half of Newsmakers: Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré. After a summer of nightclub-related violence, the longtime public safety official weighs in on a proposal to create a special district for nightclubs. Plus, why it’s getting harder to recruit police officers.

One the second half, Target 12 Investigators Walt Buteau and Steph Machado join Tim White to discuss their in-depth investigation into immigration “An American Debate”, a look at the often divisive topic through the prism of southern New England.

An American Debate

