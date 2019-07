PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Transportation says it collected slightly more money than expected from truck tolls during the program's first year, as the agency prepares to start installing equipment for a third location this week.

Data published by RIDOT shows the first two toll gantries -- on Interstate 95 in southern Rhode Island -- took in $7.26 million in billable revenue between June 11, 2018, and June 10, 2019, just over the agency's forecast of $7 million. There were about 2.2 million toll transactions in total during the year, RIDOT said.