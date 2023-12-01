PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee’s pick for the Rhode Island Ethics Commission has resigned just over a week after being nominated, 12 News has learned.

In a statement, McKee spokesperson Andrea Palagi confirmed that the governor has accepted Bryant Da Cruz’s resignation and will be making an “appropriate appointment” to fill his seat.

“The officer acknowledges that the vetting process was not adequate and that will be corrected going forward,” Palagi wrote.

Da Cruz’s resignation came just hours after a Boston Globe investigation unveiled numerous sexual harassment complaints lodged against him while serving as vice chairman of the South Kingstown Town Council a few years ago.

John Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island, said he’s relieved that Da Cruz stepped down because he is “unfit to serve as a member of the Ethics Commission.”

“We hope that future appointments will be chosen carefully and held to a high standard,” Marion said.

Da Cruz is the immediate past president of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors and a volunteer firefighter for the Union Fire District.