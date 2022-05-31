EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee launched a new initiative Tuesday that will give the state a leg up when competing for federal funding.

CompeteRI, according to McKee, is designed to ensure that the state benefits from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which was signed by President Joe Biden earlier this year.

The initiative will help streamline grant writing and application processes for eligible state agencies, communities and organizations.

The initiative is made possible through a $500,000 investment from Partnership for Rhode Island, which is a nonprofit CEO roundtable that represents the state’s largest private employers.

McKee described it as a “once-in-a-generation investment” and a “game-changer” for Rhode Island.

“Rhode Island is well positioned to compete for and hopefully receive more than its fair share of federal infrastructure grants from the Biden Administration,” McKee said.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law aims to rebuild and repair the nation’s bridges, roads and rails, as well as deliver clean drinking water and high-speed Internet access to all Americans.

Rhode Island is eligible for $700 million in grants through the law, according to McKee.

Partnership Rhode Island has committed up to $250,000 to support CompeteRI, on top of an additional $250,000 it invested earlier this year to help secure a major grant for the state.