Rhode Islanders continue to canvas in New Hampshire ahead of primary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A busy weekend continues in New Hampshire as candidates push one last time before Tuesday’s primary.

We’ve been following the stories of Rhode Islanders who travel to the Granite State to canvas for political candidates.

On Sunday we caught up with a school bus full of Bernie Sanders supporters. They left as the sun was rising to head north.

“Oh my god, I am thrilled,” said Tara Antonuccio of Woonsocket. “I woke up at 5-o-clock this morning to do this.”

Antonuccio told Eyewitness News why she is passionate about the senator from Vermont.

“Bernie is multi-generational and multi-racial. Bernie is for the working class,” she said.

Additionally, the mother of three said, she is worried about climate change. “I have an 8-year-old son. So, climate change is my number one issue,” said Antonuccio.

Also taking the trip north, Erika Pearson of Cranston. She told Eyewitness News what issue concerns her the most in this election.

“I think we are at a point of crisis with our healthcare system,” said Pearson. “That [healthcare] is one issue he hasn’t wavered on.”

People like Pearson and Antonuccio have volunteered their time Sunday to go door-to-door, canvasing for Sanders.

Pearson is hopeful she will be able to convince New Hampshire residents to vote – regardless of party affiliation.

“Talking to people about the issues and hopefully inspire them to make their voices heard,” she said.

“Our democracy will die if people do not participate.”

The road to the White House is a congested one, with 11 democrats bidding for the nomination and two republicans challenging President Donald Trump.

President Trump is expected to host a rally for his supporters Monday night at 7-o-clock in Manchester, New Hampshire – only 12 hours from when the polls open.

According to New Hampshire’s Secretary of State’s Office, as of last week, 980,720 residents have registered to vote. Though 415,871 have not declared a political affiliation.

Your Local Election HQ