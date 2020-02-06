Focus shifts to New Hampshire as presidential primary nears

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After technical problems caused chaos at the Iowa caucuses and delayed the results which still aren’t finalized, the political world now turns its attention to New Hampshire, where voters next week will cast their ballots in the first primary election of the race for president.

While neither state offers a significant number of delegates needed to win a party nomination, the two contests play a crucial role in setting the stage and, in this year’s case, beginning the process of narrowing down a crowded field of Democratic candidates.

As of late Thursday morning, Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders were neck-and-neck in Iowa with nearly all precincts reporting.

President Donald Trump, fresh off his impeachment acquittal, is expected to notch an easy victory in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

