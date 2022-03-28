PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island is home to roughly 400 miles of shoreline, but not all of it is easily accessible.

That’s why Rep. Blake Filippi recently introduced legislation that would give Rhode Islanders more access to the state’s shoreline for recreational purposes.

The legislation would establish that the public has the right to be 10 feet from the “recognizable high tide line,” which is described as “the mark left upon tide flats, beaches or along shore objects that indicates the intersection of the land with the water’s surface level at the maximum height reached by a rising tide.”

“The right to the shore goes back to Roman law, back to Justinian times, where it was viewed – the ocean and the shore – as what was called ‘the commons,” Filippi explained.

Currently, the boundary line between private and public property along the shore is considered the “average shoreline.” This distinction was determined in the 1980s by the Rhode Island Supreme Court, according to Filippi.

But the proposal states that the average shoreline “cannot be determined by the naked eye and requires special surveying expertise and equipment, thereby making it impossible for the general public to know where the line is.”

Filippi said his legislation will account for erosion and changing water lines, adding that the typical average shoreline is now underwater for the majority of the year.

“The theory is that, when there is high tide and that high tide is up to that line, there needs to be dry land for people to traverse or to fish,” Filippi said.

But State House lobbyist Christopher Boyle, who’s representing an anonymous group of property owners, argues this legislation will infringe on their rights to their private land.

“It’s as if the government said ‘tomorrow, we are going to allow someone access to 30 feet of your front lawn to walk on,'” Boyle explained.

The changing boundary line under this legislation is unconstitutional, according to Boyle, and will ultimately lead to the taking of someone’s personal property without reasonable compensation.

“For the legislature to try and attempt to move that line inland into someone’s personal property … they can do it, but they need to compensate the landowner for doing that,” Boyle explained.

The proposal suggests that landowners whose property will be utilized by the public “shall be afforded the liability limitations.”

Filippi is one of several lawmakers who are part of a commission studying shoreline access alongside environmentalists. That commission will be presenting their findings later this week.

The legislation has been referred to the House Judiciary Committee for consideration.