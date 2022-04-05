PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Catalytic converter thefts have been an issue in local communities recently and a new legislation is hoping to put a stop to it.

Rep. Joseph Solomon Jr. introduced a bill that would require the purchaser of a catalytic converter to obtain a copy of the registration for the vehicle from which it was removed and provide a copy to law enforcement.

“The perpetrators of this crime get pennies on the dollar for these converters while the cost of replacing them can be well over $1,000, especially if the car is damaged while criminals attempt to remove the converters quickly,” Solomon said.

“This legislation would put the burden of responsibility on those who are actually accepting the catalytic converters to make sure they’re coming from legitimate sources. It will hold those who receive the converters to a high standard so they exercise a little social responsibility when dealing with those selling converters,” he continued.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, catalytic converter thefts have seen a significant increase across the country since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

“Taking these converters really hurts the most vulnerable in our society — people going to work every day, single mothers living paycheck to paycheck who now have an additional huge expense they can’t afford,” Solomon said.