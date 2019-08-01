New Bedford Mayor Mitchell to seek re-election

Breaking News
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell announced Thursday he will seek re-election this fall, aiming to win a fifth term that would be twice as long as his previous ones.

Mitchell, a Democrat, made the announcement in a Facebook video posted on his campaign page. “The city has made tremendous progress,” he declared, citing work on the port, economic development, schools and fighting the opioid epidemic.

“I believe that together we need to see our work through,” he said.

Mitchell has led Southeastern New England’s second-largest city since 2011. If he wins in November, he would become the first mayor to serve a four-year term, following a change to the city charter.

New Bedford is scheduled to hold a preliminary municipal election Oct. 1, with the top two candidates moving on to the general election Nov. 5. Candidates must submit their nomination papers by Aug. 16 to qualify.

