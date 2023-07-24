NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Citing “historic progress” in the Whaling City, New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell has officially kicked off his campaign for a sixth-consecutive term.

Mitchell — a Democrat who was first elected in 2011 — announced his bid for reelection last week on social media.

“I love the city where I have my roots, the city where my wife and I have raised our three daughters,” he said. “It’s given me the opportunity to get up every morning and do something positive for our residents.”

Mitchell touted his achievements over the years, including reducing the city’s unemployment rate by two-thirds and increasing the city’s high school graduation rate. He also said New Bedford has seen a significant drop in crime over the past decade and is prepared to capitalize on the emerging offshore wind industry.

“We see a city that is moving ahead and has its act together, and I’m here to tell you that we can’t afford to slow down,” he continued. “We haven’t skipped a beat, and we shouldn’t skip a beat in years ahead. I can’t wait to get out and work with all of you.”

Mitchell became the city’s first mayor to be elected to a four-year term back in 2019, after residents voted to switch from a two-year to a four-year mayoral term.

The general election is set for Nov. 7.