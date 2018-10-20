Nesi’s Notes: Oct. 20

Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com – as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. Scoop: the Republican Governors Association is canceling ad buys in Rhode Island .

2. More than 300,000 Rhode Islanders are expected to cast a ballot in next month’s election (now just 17 days away). But arguably no group will have a more outsized impact on the state than the 10,753 voters in Cranston’s House District 15, who will decide whether Nick Mattiello holds onto his seat – and therefore, in all likelihood, the speaker’s gavel. Mattiello again faces Republican Steve Frias, who nearly beat him two years ago, and both candidates are making it a referendum on the speaker. Mattiello has sent 11 mailers so far, most highlighting his record on the economy and taxes; Frias has focused on perceived ethics lapses, including the Montanaro tuition scandal and Mattiello’s campaign-finance violation. Their strategies were on full display Friday during a spirited debate on WPRI 12’s Newsmakers , the only debate scheduled in the race. It’s always hard to handicap a General Assembly race, but Mattiello is clearly taking Frias seriously, as he (rightly) did last time. The political climate is different: 2016 was a presidential year, with national issues encouraging both higher turnout and partisanship. This time it’s a gubernatorial year, with a hometown mayor heading the Republican ticket. There is also no third candidate on the ballot; last time, a little-known independent received more votes than the margin that separated Mattiello and Frias. Outside groups are trying to shape the race, including a new anti-Mattiello group backed by the Rhode Island Coalition Against Gun Violence and RI NOW. (Registered Democrats have received handwritten postcards, too, urging them to vote for Frias or cast no vote at all.) Mattiello’s poor statewide approval rating and lengthening tenure have many wondering whether District 15 will want to move on. But the speaker’s advisers insist he still knows his voters and has a well of support.

3. House District 15’s Western Cranston territory is often described as a conservative area, and in the context of a blue state like Rhode Island with many lopsidedly Democratic districts, it is. But it’s still not exactly Utah: the latest figures show the district’s registered voters are 30% Democrats, 21% Republicans and 48% unaffiliated. Two years ago Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the district, 56% to 41%. But the presidential race attracted more than 7,000 voters to the polls, while the 2014 gubernatorial race saw turnout of under 6,000 – it will take fewer votes for Mattiello or Frias to win this year.

4. State reps who look in the mirror and see a future speaker will have a plan ready just in case Nick Mattiello loses his re-election bid on Nov. 6, and they’d put it into motion as soon as the results are known shortly after 8 p.m. on election night. Lawmakers and reporters alike will have their phones charged in preparation for the fast-paced politicking.

5. The story of Speaker Mattiello and the contractors’ board.

6. Notes from the campaign trail. … Gina Raimondo, Allan Fung, Joe Trillo and Bill Gilbert met for the second of three scheduled gubernatorial debates . … Raimondo kept her focus on the economy throughout the week, touting the 3.9% jobless rate and her work on job training and education. … Raimondo’s campaign also released a new ad featuring the Rhode Island Manufacturing Association’s leader. … Fung stepped up his pace of public appearances, holding news conferences to lash Raimondo over DCYF and UHIP . He’ll extend the series on Monday at the DMV. … Fung’s campaign touted endorsements from Linc Almond and the Cranston Police union. … Trillo targeted Raimondo, too, holding news conferences to criticize her on immigration and offer a pension boost, as he tried to show he’s not in the race just to sabotage Fung. … Trillo’s campaign touted an endorsement from Spencer Dickinson, who got 9% in the Democratic primary against Raimondo. … The Republican Governors Association sent a mailer criticizing Trillo. … Save the Children Action Network said it would send more mailers to help Raimondo … Nate Silver’s new FiveThirtyEight forecast puts Raimondo’s chances of winning re-election at 88% to 97%. Charlie Baker’s chances? Nearly 100%.

7. Our weekly dispatch from WPRI.com’s Dan McGowan: “We’re still more than two weeks from Election Day, but supporters of Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea are already thinking about her future. Merisa Marcotte-Dominguez of Woonsocket and Providence developer David Caldwell Jr. filed paperwork this week establishing the Team Nellie PAC, which Caldwell says is designed to ‘support Secretary Gorbea and other like-minded candidates who can help move Rhode Island forward.’ It’s not uncommon for the state’s highest-ranking elected officials to have political action committees so supporters can donate up to $1,000 a year to each account, but the establishment of Gorbea’s PAC this late in the current election season suggests much of its effort will come down the line. Gorbea appears to be a heavy favorite to win re-election next month, and she’s already being mentioned as a potential candidate for governor in 2022. In an email, Caldwell acknowledged the PAC will continue raising and spending funds beyond the current cycle, but stopped short of offering a hint at what he’d like to see Gorbea do next. ‘Nellie is one of my best friends, and I believe RI is lucky to have an elected official of her character, integrity and competence,’ he said. ‘We could use more like her. She has my unqualified support now and in the future.’”

8. Alan Hassenfeld funded a TV ad to boost Dee Dee Witman’s mayoral bid .

9. The White House hosted a conference Thursday for elected officials in Rhode Island and Connecticut to discuss President Trump’s agenda, with U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Linda McMahon the best-known of the speakers. Attendees from Rhode Island included former House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan; Reps. Anthony Giarrusso, Robert Lancia, Ken Mendonça Justin Price and Sherry Roberts; Peter Ragosta; Gregory Zervos; and Russ Taub.

10. Republican Roberts Flanders heads into the final stretch of his challenge to Democratic U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse at a huge financial disadvantage: the latest FEC reports show Whitehouse’s campaign still had $2.7 million on hand as of Sept. 30, while Flanders was down to just $96,000. Whitehouse has now spent about $4.5 million during this six-year election cycle, while Flanders has spent just under $1 million. After a burst of activity around the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, Flanders had a quieter week, though he issued a statement chastising President Trump for calling Stormy Daniels “horseface.” (Flanders remarked, “I think all of us would be better off if President Trump deleted his Twitter account.”) Meanwhile, Whitehouse joined Jack Reed for an event reaffirming their support for the Affordable Care Act amid suggestions Republicans might make another repeal effort next year. Whitehouse and Flanders meet for their third debate on Saturday at 6 p.m. at URI, hosted by The Providence Journal and The Public’s Radio.

11. Meanwhile, Senator Reed made news in D.C. during a breakfast interview with members of the Defense Writers Group . Among the headlines from his conversation: Reed criticized President Trump for failing to visit troops overseas ; warned of the damage Defense Secretary James Mattis’s departure could do ; and talked tough on Saudi Arabia after the Jamal Khashoggi killing, both on arms sales and Yemen support . (As Defense News’s Joe Gould noted , the latter comment is a significant shift for the senator.) Reed kept up his criticism of Saudi Arabia on Friday night after the country claimed Khashoggi died due to some sort of fistfight. “You don’t bring 15 men and a bone saw to a fist fight with a 60-year-old,” Reed said. “And if he was accidentally killed in a fist fight, then where is the body? … We must demand an independent investigation and an honest accounting of what transpired.”

12. David Cicilline for President? Well, he is campaigning in Iowa next week .

13. Rhode Island reached a jobs milestone this week: the state’s unemployment rate dipped to 3.9%, the lowest level since 1989. The jobless rate can fall for good reasons and not-so-good reasons, so it’s important to look at other indicators. Another positive in the data: the share of residents ages 16 and older with a job rose from 61.5% to 62.3% over the last year, the highest level since before Lehman Bros. collapsed. That said, it’s still well down from the pre-recession peak of 65.4% back in early 2007.

14. Elizabeth Warren’s DNA test gambit appeared to fall very flat this week, with critiques from the right (see Ross Douthat ) and the left (see Nathan Robinson ). As Peter Hamby wrote in Vanity Fair , “It’s next to impossible to argue that Warren’s political standing is better today than it was before she released the video. Warren’s first big foray into the nascent presidential campaign was on Trump’s terms, not her own.” … Meanwhile, Warren debated challenger Geoff Diehl for the first time Friday night on WBZ .

15. The drama over Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia’s future will continue Tuesday, when the City Council takes up – again – a motion to declare him unable to perform his duties . Correia remained defiant in a news conference this week where he refused to take reporters’ questions .

16. Patricia Morgan won a partial victory in her public-records fight with AG Kilmartin over the Google docs, as recently appointed Superior Court Judge Melissa Long sided with those who argue high fees should not be charged to obtain documents.

17. Two PBN stories on the high cost of living in Rhode Island: the latest HousingWorks RI Fact Book shows the cost of a home is rising fast , and a new ITEP/EPI study finds lower-income residents pay more in taxes as a share of income .

18. Reihan Salam asks, will China or Russia be the chief U.S. rival ?

19. Here’s why CVS receipts are so, so long.

