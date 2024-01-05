PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — The Senate Finance Committee is considering the appointment of Neil Steinberg as the new chair of the Life of Science Hub of Rhode Island.

Gov. Dan McKee announced the appointment Thursday surrounded by government and life science industry leaders.

“In our last budget, we made a $45 million life science investment to help attract biotechnology companies from around the world,” McKee said. “I am proud to nominate Neil Steinberg to a crucial new position that will help guide the state’s strategy as we become a hub for good-paying jobs, innovative technologies, and steady economic development in the life science industry.”

Officials said the hub will be the center of the state’s life science initiatives. It will also facilitate the development of medical advances and scientific breakthroughs with companies.

“There is a great deal of potential here. Utilizing my experience, network, and leadership we will work collaboratively and inclusively to grow and build this sector in Rhode Island,” Steinberg said.

As chair, Steinberg would lead a board of 15 people with experience in health care, higher education, business, economic development and more.