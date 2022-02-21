PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Islander recently released from prison has been identified as the previously unidentified congressional candidate who received hacked information from Russian operatives during the 2016 campaign.

Documents newly posted to the Federal Election Commission website show Republican H. Russell Taub acknowledged sending a Twitter message to the account “Guccifer 2.0” seeking assistance in his unsuccessful bid to unseat Democratic Congressman David Cicilline that year.

Robert S. Mueller, the special counsel who investigated Russian interference in the 2016 election, identified Guccifer 2.0 as a handle used by Russian operatives to distribute hacked material on prominent Democrats. Mueller’s team later revealed in an indictment that an unnamed candidate for Congress had sought assistance from Guccifer, but did not identify the individual as Taub.

Taub, 33, previously pleaded guilty in 2019 to charges that he misused more than $1 million in political donations. He was sentenced to 36 months in prison and was released last month, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.

The new documents show Taub has signed an enforcement document with the FEC, known as a conciliation agreement, acknowledging that he contacted Guccifer seeking help. The commission declined to levy a civil penalty against him, citing the fact that he is “currently obligated to pay substantial restitution” from his other federal fundraising prosecution “and has limited or no assets.”

According to a summary of the investigation compiled by Commissioners Shana Broussard and Ellen Weintraub, the FEC “obtained records of a Twitter message exchange from August 2016 in which Taub asked an account operated by Guccifer 2.0 for a list of Republican donors in order to defeat his opponent, explaining ‘if I had the resources I can win.'”

“Guccifer 2.0 replied, informing Taub that it had a dossier on Taub’s opponent and offering to send the dossier,” they continued. “After Taub responded with his email address, Guccifer 2.0 sent Taub 10 documents related to Taub’s opponent, including professionally produced reports and polling data, apparently stolen from GRU’s election-related hacking targets.” (GRU is a Russian spy agency.)

“This was a clear-cut solicitation and receipt of a foreign national contribution by a federal candidate,” Broussard and Weintraub concluded. “Taub first asked Guccifer 2.0 for a donor list, a valuable campaign asset. In return, he received a trove of materials akin to opposition research – materials which typically come with a high price tag.”

Taub’s attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The identity of the unnamed congressional candidate who sought the stolen documents has been a subject of press speculation since Mueller’s team first referenced the individual in 2018, with “60 Minutes” filing a Freedom of Information Act request for the name the following year.

In a 2019 interview, R.I. Republican National Committeewoman Lee Ann Sennick distanced local GOP leaders from Taub. “He talked a big game,” she said. “He was the kind of person who would drop names a lot, he would talk about places he’d been, events he’d gone to. … That was impressive to some people.”