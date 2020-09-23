Fung files police complaint over missing campaign signs in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Cranston Mayor Allan Fung chalked it up to the “usual stupidity” during campaign season, but he filed a complaint with his police department nonetheless.

Sometime overnight Monday, Fung said two “large” campaign signs supporting his wife’s candidacy for state representative in District 15 vanished.

Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung, a Republican, is running against Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello.

Mayor Fung said the signs were placed on commercial property owned by the Carpionato Group on Oaklawn Avenue and Scituate Avenue Saturday night, and by Tuesday morning they were gone.

“All the other political signs were still there,” Fung said.

In an email, Fenton-Fung said, “while clearly someone is intimidated by cardboard with my name on it, they will be sad to discover that doing this only makes them multiply upon their return.”

Cranston Police Col. Michael Winquist confirmed Mayor Fung “recently filed a report the theft of two of his wife’s campaign signs from separate locations in the city.”

“It will be assigned for further investigation,” Winquist said in an email.

Patti Doyle, a spokesperson for the Mattiello campaign, said in email his team was unaware of the missing signs.

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook