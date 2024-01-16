PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee delivered his State of the State address on Tuesday evening, saying he is preparing to roll out a plan that would raise Rhode Island’s per-capita income by $20,000 by 2030.

The new goal for income growth – which would close the sizable gap between Rhode Island and its two neighboring states – was one of the most noteworthy announcements in a speech that focused heavily on McKee’s priorities such as reducing absenteeism to help K-12.

“Just think – how much housing insecurity and food insecurity we could address as a state if we double down and work to raise per capita income across Rhode Island, helping every family,” McKee said in his prepared remarks.

The governor said he expects to roll out a detailed plan for achieving the $20,000 income increase sometime in the next 100 days. More information about all his proposals will emerge on Thursday, when McKee will submit his budget bill to the General Assembly.

Below are three key moments from McKee’s speech, which you can watch in full here.

Introduction and education

Housing and economy

LEOBOR, Washington Bridge and other priorities