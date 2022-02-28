PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee said Rhode Island is fully prepared to welcome any Ukrainian refugees seeking asylum as Russia continues its military assault on the country.

More than 500,000 people have fled the country since the invasion began, and millions have abandoned their homes in favor of more remote locations.

In a letter to President Joe Biden Monday, McKee said Rhode Island is “ready and willing” to accept Ukrainian refugees who are looking for a safe place to live.

“Ukrainian refugees should know that they can find solace and safety in our state,” McKee wrote. “The Ukrainian people and their leaders continue to remind us why democracy matters and why it’s worth fighting for – and Rhode Island stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine during this dark hour in history.”

McKee has also ordered the Rhode Island State House be lit up in blue and yellow for the remainder of the week in a show of support for Ukraine.

This is not the first time Rhode Island as offered to take in refugees in recent months. Last fall, the state welcomed more than 100 Afghan refugees who fled the country following the resurgence of the Taliban.