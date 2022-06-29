NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee is set to put Rhode Island on a path to renewable energy Wednesday morning.

McKee will sign legislation requiring all of the state’s electricity to be offset by renewable production by 2033.

Once the bill is signed, Rhode Island will be the first state in the country to adopt this standard, according to McKee’s office.

McKee will be joined by Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio and Rep. Deb Ruggiero at the North Providence Solar Landfill.