McKee to sign multiple bills supporting women’s health, equity

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee is set to sign five bills into law on Wednesday that support women’s health and equity.

McKee will hold a signing ceremony at 10 a.m. at the State House.

The first bill (2021-S 0270A, 2021 H 5261A) will ensure pay equity for all employees, regardless of gender or ethnicity.

The second bill (2021-S 0003A, 2021-H 5763) will ban health insurers from using gender rating, a discriminatory practice of charging women and men different premiums for individual insurance.

The third bill (2021-S 0086A, 2021-H 5083A) will require all public schools to provide feminine hygiene products at no cost.

The fourth bill (2021-S 0060, 2021-H 5289) will allow candidates for office to use campaign funds for child care while they are participating in campaign or officeholder activities.

﻿The fifth bill (2021-S 0062Aaa, 2021-H 5370Aaa) will protect survivors of domestic and sexual violence by allowing people to request that their insurers send health communications directly to them instead of a parent or spouse.