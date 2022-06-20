PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the hope of strengthening gun safety in Rhode Island, Gov. Dan McKee is set to add his signature to a legislative package Tuesday afternoon.

The governor has scheduled a 1:45 p.m. news conference to sign the three bills into law. He’ll be joined by the bills’ sponsors.

12 News plans to live stream the event right here on WPRI.com.

The bills were approved by the General Assembly following heated debate and a rare maneuver by the Senate.

The new legislation includes:

A ban on large-capacity gun magazines

Raising the legal age to purchase firearms and ammo from 18 to 21

Making the definitions of “rifle” and “shotgun” consistent with federal law, prohibiting the open carry of any loaded rifle or shotgun in public

The push for gun safety laws came in the aftermath of the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, the country’s deadliest school shooting since 2012.