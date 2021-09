CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Legislation requiring 911 operators to be trained on how to provide instructions for CPR over the phone will be ceremonially signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Dan McKee.

The event will be held at 10 a.m. at the Cumberland Public Safety Building.

McKee’s office said the bill will “help save time and ultimately save lives” by improving access to over-the-phone CPR information.