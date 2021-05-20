McKee to sign bill increasing RI’s minimum wage to $15 by 2025

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee is set to sign legislation on Thursday that will increase Rhode Island’s minimum wage to $15 over a four-year period.

The state’s minimum wage has been $11.50 since last October when former Gov. Gina Raimondo signed a bill that raised wages by $1.

The governor is scheduled to sign the bill during a ceremony outside the State House at 10:30 a.m.

With McKee’s signature, the minimum wage would increase to $12.25 on Jan. 1, 2022, $13 in 2023, $14 in 2024, then $15 by 2025.

McKee has previously expressed support for the legislation. He said during his weekly briefing Tuesday he looks forward to signing it into law.

McKee will be joined by House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, along with bill sponsors Rep. David A. Bennett and Sen. Ana B. Quezada.