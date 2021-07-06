McKee to sign $13.1 billion state budget

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee is set to join House Speaker Joe Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio to sign the state’s budget Tuesday morning.

A ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the State House after the $13.1 billion budget was approved last week in both the Senate and the House.

The money is planned to boost support for affordable housing, social services, and education.

It also includes $15 million for a statewide police body camera program.

The fiscal year began July 1.

