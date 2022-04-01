PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The McKee administration announced Friday it awarded $5 million in funding to create 42 rental homes, a community space and commercial space.

The investment will be split between four projects, targeting blighted and vacant properties in Providence and Central Falls, according to the governor’s office.

Two of the developments will create new community spaces. Community Music Works Center in Providence will build a music education center that will include performance space, classrooms, a library, offices, and a café.

Copley Chambers Phase I in Providence will refurbish a National Register of Historic Places building into commercial space, also adding 26 affordable housing units, with support services for residents earning between 30% and 80% of the area’s median income.

The other two developments are affordable housing spaces. Hannah Homes in Providence will build three new two-family homes geared towards renters with incomes at or below 80% of the area’s median income or to buyers at 100% of the area’s median income.

Central Street Phase II in Central Falls will refurbish a blighted building and vacant lot into ten affordable three-bedroom rental units for people earning between 30% and 80% of the area’s median income.

Three of those units will be used for homeless youth transitioning out of foster care, according to the governor’s office.

The funding allocation stems from a state bond referendum passed in March 2021, “authorizing the issuance of $65 million in bonds to increase the availability of affordable housing and support community revitalization through the redevelopment of existing structures, new construction and property acquisition,” the governor’s office said.

“When Rhode Island voters went to the polls in 2021, they understood the positive impact affordable housing and community revitalization can have on our state,” McKee said in a statement. “I thank them for having the foresight to recognize the kinds of long-term and strategic investments that Rhode Island needs.”

The approved funding will be administered by the state’s Acquisition and Revitalization Program (ARP), which seeks to revitalize neighborhoods by redeveloping blighted and vacant properties.