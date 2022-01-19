PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee laid out his vision for Rhode Island’s future during his first State of the State address Tuesday night, and less than 24 hours later he’s set to provide details on some of his plans.

McKee has scheduled a news conference for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to announce “key budget proposals to tackle the climate crisis,” which he touched on during his speech.

The governor’s office also said he’ll be announcing more than 100 transportation projects that will be accelerated due to federal funding from the new infrastructure law.

During his address, McKee said his administration is “stepping up efforts to combat climate change,” but investments in his proposal won’t affect the state’s general revenue.

“Rhode Island is a national leader in clean energy innovation because we know that slashing greenhouse gases is not just the right thing to do for the environment, it’s also the right thing to do for our economy,” he said Tuesday night.

McKee will be joined by acting R.I. Department of Environmental Management Director Terry Gray, R.I. Office of Energy Resources Commissioner Nicholas Ucci, R.I. Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti, and R.I. Office of Management and Budget Director Brian Daniels.