McKee team finishes first round of interviews for new RI lieutenant gov.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee is one step closer to picking Rhode Island’s new No. 2 statewide officeholder.

McKee’s office confirmed Tuesday that his team of vetters has finished their first round of interviews with some of the dozens of Rhode Islanders who have applied to take McKee’s old position as lieutenant governor now that he has succeeded Gina Raimondo.

State House insiders believe the top contenders include Providence City Council President Sabina Matos, former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa, R.I. Democratic Party Treasurer Liz Beretta-Perik and state Sen. Lou DiPalma. But people close to McKee have cautioned that the situation is fluid.

McKee spokesperson Andrea Palagi declined to say how many of the initial interviewees will move on to the next round of the selection process, though the governor has indicated he expects to make a decision within the next month.

“As we mentioned, all applicants were offered an initial interview,” Palagi said, adding, “Individuals have not yet been notified about next steps.”

On Monday, McKee told 12 News he plans to interview “a couple” finalists himself. But he also suggested there is value to talking with everyone who applied.

“We don’t know who we’re going to find there,” he said. “We may find people who maybe aren’t going to be the person that’s selected as lieutenant governor, but we may find people who are willing to serve on boards. We may find people that you might want to employ. We don’t know.”

McKee’s nominee will need to be confirmed by the Senate. If approved, the new lieutenant governor will serve out the remainder of McKee’s unfinished term, which expires at the end of 2022.

The governor’s office said the following 60 individuals were given an initial interview:

Robert Albanese Dana Amore Mark Aubrey Ray Berberick Liz Beretta-Perik Ed Brady Maria Bucci John Bushee Adam Carbone John Carlevale, Sr. Dylan Conley Marco Cross Michelle David William Delaney Andrew Demosthenous Michael DeRobbio Rep. Grace Diaz Mayor James Diossa Sen. Louis DiPalma TJ Del Santo Brandon Fernandes Shirley Francis-Fraser Joanne Giannini Tommy Goggin Jared Xavier Goodwin Bryan Gordon Alan Gustafson Bill Guthrie Bob Hamel Jordan Horowitz Jeffrey Hutton David Iwuc Paul Kluk Bob LaFleur Tracy Loignon Michael Mancuso Matthew Mannix Ray Mathieu Councilwoman Sabina Matos Rachael McIntosh Michael Nolette Keith Olivera John Partridge Mike Payette Lisa Pelosi Rep. Robert Phillips Michael Pisaturo Riley Rancourt Sav Rebecchi Aaron Regunberg Spencer Rickert Bill Rives Paul Rochford Christopher Rock Kayla Rogers Matt Santos Tom Shields Stuart Spitalnic Chris Stanley Rep. Anastasia Williams

Last week, McKee’s office confirmed that the interviews are not being conducted at the State House, but rather at the private offices of CFO Compliance. The Providence campaign-finance consulting company was co-founded by former R.I. Department of Administration Director Brett Smiley.

McKee’s aides said the interviews are being conducted on behalf of the governor by the following individuals: Tony Afonso, Channavy Chhay, Dr. Catarina DaSilva, Brad Dean, Rosa DeCastillo, Erin Donovan Boyle, Brendan Doherty, Craig Dwyer, Chris Farrell, Paulette Hamilton, Bill Murray, Jennifer Ortiz, Joe Polisena, Armand Sabatoni and Kristin Urbach.

Kim Kalunian contributed to this report.