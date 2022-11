McKee took questions from reporters about the RICAS scores at an unrelated event Monday morning.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee is taking some time off after being elected to a full term last week.

McKee’s office told 12 News he will be out of state through Thanksgiving Day and spending time with family.

He also plans to spend two days in South Carolina attending a meeting of the National Governors Association, his office added.

A spokesperson said McKee plans to remain in daily contact with his staff while he is away.