PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A bill that would ban the sale of assault-style weapons in Rhode Island is set to be introduced on Tuesday.

Gov. Dan McKee and other state leaders are holding an 11:30 a.m. news conference to formally announce the bill.

He had previously filed a proposed assault weapons ban in 2021 but it never got a vote.

In 2022, McKee signed three high-profile gun control measures into law, including the ban on high-capacity magazines containing more than 10 rounds of ammunition and raising the age to buy a gun or ammunition from 18 to 21.