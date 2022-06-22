NOTE: An earlier version of this story reported the end date of the legislative session inaccurately.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The legislative session is coming to a close, and Gov. Dan McKee has been busy signing the flurry of bills that have made their way to his desk over the past several weeks.

Several of the measures include school improvement projects for various municipalities across the state. McKee has approved $50,000,000 in bonds for Westerly to support school housing projects.

The governor also approved $750,000 in school bonds for Scituate, and another $5,000,000 for East Greenwich. The school districts can put the money towards rehabilitating, renovating or replacing school facilities.

For parents of students with disabilities, McKee also signed a bill that would allow speech pathology to continue for children over the age of nine.

The bills McKee has signed don’t just relate to schools, however. The governor signed legislation that would prevent gamblers on the state’s self-exclusion list from collecting winnings.

“Problem gambling poses significant problems for those who suffer from it and for those who are close to problem gamblers,” Sen. Frank Ciccone, one of the bill’s sponsors said. “This bill reinforces our state’s protections for problem gamblers while also investing in preventing future problem gamblers from being created.”

On top of those bills, McKee ceremoniously signed three high-profile gun control measures into law earlier this week. The bills ban high-capacity magazines containing more than 10 rounds of ammunition, make it illegal to openly carry a loaded rifle or shotgun in public, and raise the age to buy a gun or ammunition from 18 to 21.

A number of other bills have cleared the General Assembly over the past couple of days, though it’s unclear whether McKee will sign them all. The 2022 legislative session is expected to end as soon as Thursday.