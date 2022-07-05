PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee expanded protections for patients and providers of reproductive health care in Rhode Island.

McKee signed an executive order on Tuesday to protect out-of-state individuals who travel to Rhode Island seeking reproductive health care from being prosecuted. The order also covers providers who perform abortions on out-of-state patients.

“Women should be trusted with their own health care decisions, and here in Rhode Island, we firmly support a right to choose,” McKee said. “The executive order I signed today ensures that Rhode Island will continue to stand up for reproductive health care, especially in response to the shameful U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.”

Executive agencies are also prohibited from collaborating with other states on investigations seeking to prosecute abortion patients or providers.

Rhode Island will also not extradite patients or providers to other states looking to prosecute them, according to McKee’s office.

“This executive order will ensure that anyone seeking this type of care anywhere in the country can do so in Rhode Island without fear of consequence,” Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos said.

Rhode Island will also seek to protect providers of reproductive health care by implementing policies that will prevent them from losing their professional licenses for performing reproductive health care services that are legal in the state.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, ending the constitutional right to abortions and leaving the right up to each state. In Rhode Island and Massachusetts, abortion rights are codified into state law.

The same day Roe v. Wade was overturned, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signed an executive order protecting out-of-state individuals who travel to the Bay State to receive abortion care.