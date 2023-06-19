PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee is expected to sign Juneteenth into law on Monday, making it an official state holiday.

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. It was first recognized as a federal holiday in 2021.

On June 19, 1865, union troops liberated more than 250,000 enslaved Black people in Texas. That event was considered to be when the last enslaved people in the country were set free — more than two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the emancipation proclamation.

Now, more than 150 years later, Juneteenth is celebrated across the country.

In Rhode Island, the holiday has been in observance since 2012, but not as a full holiday. The legislation will establish Juneteenth as a state holiday starting next year.

McKee will speak at a Juneteenth celebration in Newport at 11:30 a.m. and will sign the legislation at 1:30 p.m. in Providence.

In Massachusetts, Gov. Maura Healey is hosting a flag-raising ceremony at the State House at 11 a.m.

Activists say other ways you can honor Juneteenth are by supporting Black-owned businesses or visiting African-American museums and historical sites.