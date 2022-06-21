PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee is poised to sign a handful of gun-related bills into law Tuesday afternoon.

In the ongoing debate over gun control legislation, the bills were approved by the House following a heated debate and a rare maneuver by the Senate.

McKee is set to sign the bills into law during a 1:45 p.m. news conference where he will be joined by the bills’ sponsors.

12 News plans to live stream the news conference right here on WPRI.com and in the WPRI 12 news app.

The bills ban high-capacity magazines that contain more than 10 rounds of ammunition, make it illegal to openly carry a loaded rifle or shotgun in public, and raise the age to buy a gun or ammunition from 18 to 21.

That bill restricting the size of firearms magazines had already received pushback from Second Amendment advocates but became more controversial when Senate leaders effectively bypassed a legislative committee to get the ban to the floor for a vote.

“It’s a strange maneuver, but it was a way to get it through the General Assembly. I think with all of the mass shootings we’ve seen over the last two months I think a lot of people felt it was something we needed to do to tighten up the laws,” 12 News political analyst Joe Fleming previously said.

The three bills gained momentum following the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.

Gun-rights supporters have already pledged to challenge the measures in court if they become law.

The House and Senate have not scheduled a vote on a bill to ban assault-style weapons or a bill to strengthen safe firearm storage laws.