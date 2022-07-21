JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Flanked by veterans and state lawmakers, Gov. Dan McKee signed legislation Thursday that puts an end to the taxing of military service pensions.

The approved state budget exempts military service pensions from being taxed beginning in 2023. McKee initially recommended the phasing out of this practice over the next five years, however, the R.I. General Assembly decided to completely eliminate it altogether.

“Veterans want to continue to make the Ocean State their home and remain a part of the communities and places that matter to them,” McKee said. “Now, when military retirees look at where they want to move after service, Rhode Island will be at the top of that list.”

The legislation puts Rhode Island in line with the rest of New England. Rhode Island was only one of four states across the country that did not provide a specific state income tax preference for military pensions.

“Our military retirees have sacrificed so much for our country and I believe it is not only fair, but, also our moral obligation to honor their service by keeping their pension dollars in their pockets where it belongs,” Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Walter Felag said. “I am thankful that this year we finally acknowledged the brave and selfless service of our retired military men and women by allowing them to keep the benefits they so rightfully earned and deserved by serving our country and preserving our freedom.”

“Thanks to our veterans, we live in the best country in the world and I am happy that their service is being recognized and appreciated,” he continued.

Kasim Yarn, director of the Office of Veterans Services, said the exemption is not only the right thing to do, but it’s also an investment in the state’s workforce.

“This change will allow us to retain top-tier talent which can drive Rhode Island’s economy forward,” Yarn said. “Military retirees bring a wealth of knowledge and backgrounds, benefitting Rhode Island in innumerable ways.”

McKee has also signed a number of other bills into law honoring veterans, including one that criminalizes stolen valor and another that creates a special license plate for Bronze Star Medal recipients.