PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island residents who are not in the country legally will soon be able to obtain driving privileges.

Gov. Dan McKee is set to sign a bill at 2 p.m. letting the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles issue driving privilege cards and driving privilege permits to those who can’t prove they are living in the United States lawfully.

Immigrants without legal status would be able to apply if they can provide two proof of identity documents and two proof of residence documents.

The cards and permits would not be a valid form of identification for official federal or state voting purposes.

12 News spoke to a Providence mom who moved to Rhode Island when she was 8 years old but doesn’t have legal status. She says while she’s a taxpayer and has been active in her community for decades, she still can’t do basic things like drive.

“To have the fear that I’m going to be stopped by a police officer you know and just get deported or get arrested even though I have my car insurance and registration. You still have the fear in your soul that you’re going to get in trouble,” Sucely Murillo said.

Rhode Island isn’t the first state to grant driving privileges to those who aren’t in the country legally.

Massachusetts lawmakers decided to override Gov. Charlie Baker’s veto of similar legislation. The Bay State joined 16 other states and the District of Columbia in doing so.

When McKee signs the bill, Rhode Island will become the 17th state.