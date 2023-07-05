PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee signed a new package of bills into law Wednesday aimed at combatting the state’s ongoing housing crisis.

The goal is to reduce housing scarcity and provide brighter futures for Rhode Islanders who are struggling to find affordable housing, he said.

“Historically, our state has under-invested in housing,” McKee said. “We need to invest more, and we need to get more housing built, and we need to do it now.”

R.I. Sen. Meghan Kallman said the new legislation has created Rhode Island’s first state-level low-income housing tax credit. The new tax credit will allow the state to “draw down” the federal tax credit, she added.

“We in Rhode Island have made tremendous progress towards solving the housing crisis,” Kallman said. “But this is not the time to take our foot off the gas.”

The new laws will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.