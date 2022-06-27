PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee is getting ready to sign the next state budget.

The governor is holding a 12:30 p.m. bill signing ceremony after the Senate voted 35-5 last week to approve the $13.6 billion budget. He will be joined by House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi, Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, and other elected leaders.

The budget includes the six-year phase-out of Rhode Island’s car tax for every municipality except for East Providence since the city operates on a different fiscal year than the rest of the state.

It also includes a one-time child tax credit of $250 per child for up to three children, but only for eligible families. The credit is for dependents in tax year 2021 and the credit will be available for single tax filers who make less than $100,000 or joint filers who make less than $200,000.

Checks are expected to be sent out to families in the fall.

Additionally, the state will cover the $8 cost for drivers to get Rhode Island’s new license plates, when those are released.

Also included is an increase in the “circuit breaker” tax credit for elderly and disabled people from $400 to $600, also increasing the income limit for the program from $30,000 to $35,000.

The plan also focuses on investing in healthcare with $190 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for future COVID response, $30 million for behavioral health care clinics in communities, and $100 million invested in the unemployment trust fund to lower unemployment tax rates which took a hit during the pandemic when so many people were out of work and the fund was hit by fraud.

In an effort to address the state’s housing crisis, $250 million in ARPA money will be put towards affordable housing and combating homelessness.

Other key investments include a year-long pilot program providing free service on the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority’s busiest route, and $168 million in upgrades to the problem-plagued Eleanor Slater Hospital.

The new fiscal year starts on Friday.