McKee set to sign pair of gun control bills

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After the General Assembly took up and passed several gun measures this past session, two of them are set to go to Gov. Dan McKee’s desk.

There will be a bill signing ceremony at 11 a.m. on Monday at the State House.

One bill aims to keep guns out of the hands of people who legally are not allowed to own them.

The legislation creates a statewide ban on “straw purchases” of guns, where someone buys a gun and then gives or sells it to someone who can’t legally purchase the firearm on their own.

The other bill would ban people from carrying guns on school grounds, with some exceptions for school security and retired law enforcement.

The two bills join dozens of others signed by McKee over the past week.