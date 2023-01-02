PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee will begin his first full term in the state’s top job Tuesday, as he’s scheduled to be sworn-in beginning at noon at the Rhode Island Convention Center.

McKee plans to be sworn-in by R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha using his family Bible. He will be joined by his wife, Susan, along with his daughter, Kara, and son, Matt.

McKee first became governor in March 2021 when he moved up from lieutenant governor after Gov. Gina Raimondo left midterm to become U.S. commerce secretary in the Biden administration.

McKee, 71, then won the office in his own right in November when he beat GOP nominee Ashley Kalus with about 58% of the statewide vote.

On Tuesday, R.I. State Police Trooper Kim Pitts-Wiley is slated to sing the National Anthem, according to details released by the governor’s office last week. Kara McKee — who recently earned a spot on “The Voice” — will sing “America the Beautiful,” and the Governor’s 88th Army Band of the R.I. National Guard will perform “Stars and Stripes Forever.”

Statewide Student Advisory Council vice chair Gabriella Bautista Bolvito is expected to read an inaugural poem and National Guard Maj. Gen. Chris Callahan is scheduled to present McKee with the ceremonial Gorget, according to the governor’s office.

The ceremony taking place at the convention center represents a change in tradition, as governors typically deliver their speeches outside of the State House. R.I. State Library researchers could only find four other years over the past 125 years when Inauguration Day took place somewhere other than the State House.

A McKee spokesperson said last month the decision to hold it indoors was because of the cold weather typically associated with Inauguration Day.

Also taking the oath of office Tuesday will be incoming secretary of state, Gregg Amore, and the state’s new general treasurer, James Diossa. The governor is expected to deliver his remarks first and then invite the other statewide officer holders to speak.