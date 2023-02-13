PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee is working to expand access to 24-hour warming stations and overnight shelters statewide.

The Rhode Island Department of Housing and the Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS) said are requesting letters of interest from homeless shelters that want to bolster their services.

“Providing these resources for 24-hour warming stations and expanded overnight shelter is another step we are taking to reduce unsheltered homelessness throughout Rhode Island,” the governor said.

Homeless shelters that submit letters of interest may receive additional funding that can be used to increase staffing, capacity and client support.

The EOHHS is also providing funding for opioid mitigation and abatement services.

“It is important to expand warming center and shelter operations to additional locations given the continuing need,” Rhode Island Housing Secretary Stefan Pryor said. “We are implementing more of these critical near-term measures while at the same time advancing efforts to build more permanent housing stock in our state.”

McKee said interested homeless shelters statewide have until Friday to submit their letters of interest.

The Pawtucket Housing Authority has already expressed interest in opening a warming station at 1139 Main Street, according to the governor.