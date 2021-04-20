McKee, Matos to hold first non-COVID briefing at 2 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For more than a year, Rhode Island leaders have been holding regular briefings to update the public on the pandemic.

Seeking to do the same for topics concerning the state that aren’t related to COVID-19, Gov. Dan McKee and Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos will hold their first in a new series of weekly briefings on Tuesday.

Watch the 2 p.m. briefing live right here on WPRI.com or through the 12 News app.

McKee’s office said with so many pressing issues in Rhode Island, the governor wanted to discuss those publicly and give reporters a regular opportunity to ask him questions.

The briefing is scheduled to run about 45 minutes, according to McKee’s office.

McKee and the R.I. Department of Health will hold their next COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. Thursday, which you can watch live on WPRI 12 and WPRI.com.