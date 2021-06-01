McKee, Matos to hold non-COVID briefing at 2 pm

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee and Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos are scheduled to hold their fourth non-COVID briefing Tuesday at 2 p.m.

In April, the administration announced that after a year of holding news conferences on the pandemic, they wanted to give reporters a regular opportunity to ask them questions on topics unrelated to COVID-19.

In the last non-COVID briefing, McKee and Matos focused largely on the mask mandate being lifted earlier that day.

The Rhode Island State House partially reopened to the public Tuesday but is still requiring everyone to wear masks in all common areas because they will not be requiring proof of vaccination.

The Rhode Island District Court and Providence Municipal Court also reopened on Tuesday.

This will be the first non-COVID briefing since the state lifted most restrictions on businesses on May 21.

The next coronavirus briefing is scheduled for Thursday, June 3.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 5/28/2020: Nick Hemond. President of the Providence School Board

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community