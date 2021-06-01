McKee, Matos to hold non-COVID briefing at 2 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee and Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos are scheduled to hold their fourth non-COVID briefing Tuesday at 2 p.m.

In April, the administration announced that after a year of holding news conferences on the pandemic, they wanted to give reporters a regular opportunity to ask them questions on topics unrelated to COVID-19.

In the last non-COVID briefing, McKee and Matos focused largely on the mask mandate being lifted earlier that day.

The Rhode Island State House partially reopened to the public Tuesday but is still requiring everyone to wear masks in all common areas because they will not be requiring proof of vaccination.

The Rhode Island District Court and Providence Municipal Court also reopened on Tuesday.

This will be the first non-COVID briefing since the state lifted most restrictions on businesses on May 21.

The next coronavirus briefing is scheduled for Thursday, June 3.