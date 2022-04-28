PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee will brief the press on “issues of the day” Thursday afternoon, according to McKee’s office.

Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos will join McKee for the media availability, which is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

12 News plans to stream the briefing live right here on WPRI.com.

McKee may be asked about his recent job approval rating. A new Morning Consult poll that surveyed 1,840 Rhode Island registered voters showed 42% approved of McKee’s job this winter, while 40% disapproved.

McKee’s approval rating was at 59% last spring when he took the job after former Gov. Gina Raimondo left to become U.S. secretary of commerce.