McKee, Matos to take reporters’ questions at 2 pm briefing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the second time since taking office, Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee and Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos will hold a news conference scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday to cover topics unrelated to the pandemic.

McKee and Matos began holding these bi-weekly briefings last month, saying they wanted to give reporters a regular opportunity to question them on other issues concerning Rhode Island.

During the first briefing on April 20, they discussed various topics ranging from the state budget to the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights.

Tuesday’s news conference is expected to run about 45 minutes.

McKee and other Rhode Island leaders plan to hold their next COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. Thursday, which you can watch live on WPRI 12 and WPRI.com.