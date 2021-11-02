PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee and Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday to address various issues of the day in Rhode Island.

Watch the news conference live using the video player above.

McKee has not specified which topics will be discussed, but earlier in the day, he announced a new program to help schools recover from the effects of COVID-19.

The Learning, Equity, and Accelerated Pathways (LEAP) District Support Program is a two-year campaign that will provide financial aid to school departments that were disproportionally impacted by the pandemic, according to McKee.