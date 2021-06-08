DEM Director Coit stepping down next week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee and Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss various topics of interest to Rhode Islanders.

McKee made the announcement that Department of Environmental Management Director Janet Coit is stepping down effective June 18. The following day, her deputy director for environmental protection, Terrance Gray, will take over as acting director.

Coit took the helm of the DEM in 2011 and over the past decade has led a number of efforts to improve and protect Rhode Island’s environment, from revamping state beaches and parks to combating climate change, according to the governor’s office.

“She’s done yeoman work in contributing into our state’s, not only our environmental issues, but also our park and our recreation areas. A strong advocate for that.” McKee said.

McKee and Matos also chatted about a variety of other topics, which included:

Naming of Providence’s new interim superintendent

Initial success of his 401 Works program

The proposed sugary drink tax

The embattled Eleanor Slater Hospital

Watch the announcement portion of the briefing above, and see their Q&A below:

In April, McKee and Matos began holding these events separate from their recurring COVID-19 briefings to give reporters time to question them on issues unrelated to the pandemic.