PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As Gov. Dan McKee continues to deal with the push and pull surrounding his vaccine mandate for health care workers, he and Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos will hold their weekly briefing on general topics of the day at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Under McKee’s mandate, all staffers at state-licensed health care facilities are required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Friday, Oct. 1. If they fail to do so or obtain a medical exemption, they could lose their jobs.

On Saturday, as McKee honored health care workers, first responders and other “COVID-19 heroes” at a special lighting of WaterFire, hundreds of those workers and their supporters held a rally in protest of the mandate.

Tuesday morning, a group of state lawmakers wrote to McKee asking him to scrap the Oct. 1 deadline. The lawmakers said while they encourage all adults to get vaccinated, they believe the jobs of those honored health care workers should not be at risk.

Rep. Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung, who’s both a lawmaker and hospital worker, was not among those who signed the letter. In a statement, she said she supports a compassionate exemption for those looking to opt out for medical or religious reasons, but also noted how hospital management and the nurses union both support the mandate.

The most recent data from the R.I. Department of Health shows 68% of the state’s population is at least partially vaccinated, having gotten at least one dose, while 62% is fully vaccinated.

The Health Department on Tuesday is expected to provide new data on COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations after the holiday weekend.

McKee and Matos will also likely provide an update on schools as students and teachers statewide head back to the classroom.

The governor’s next COVID-19 specific briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, which will be shown live on WPRI 12 and right here on WPRI.com.