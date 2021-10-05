PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the first time since Rhode Island’s vaccine mandate for health care workers at state-licensed facilities went into effect, Gov. Dan McKee and Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos are set to hold a formal press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Watch the briefing live using the video player above.

The vaccine mandate also applies to emergency medical technicians (EMTs) at fire departments. But as Target 12 found out, there were still pockets of unvaccinated employees on the job as of Monday.

For example, 12 Providence firefighters remained unvaccinated as of Monday, according to Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré, along with the acting fire chief.

Paré told Target 12 those workers are still on the job since the R.I. Department of Health has not taken action against their EMT licenses. He said the unvaccinated firefighters, while continuing to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week, are doing their usual assignments, which includes treating patients.

Asked about the vaccine mandate ahead of Tuesday’s briefing, Gov. McKee told 12 News the state was “working our way through that right now.”

“Right now, we’ve got to focus on making sure we keep the health care workers so that they can keep the people in the state of Rhode Island healthy that they care for, and now we’ve got to make sure that the people who are unvaccinated, we’ve got to make sure that there’s a landing place for them as well,” McKee said Tuesday morning at an event in Cranston.

McKee elaborated, saying the state is continuing to work with the Eleanor Slater Hospital and the R.I. Veterans Home to try and get more health care workers vaccinated.

“But if they’re not, we’re going to try and figure out a way keep them employed in the state level until it’s safe enough for them to go back into the health care settings unvaccinated,” he added.

McKee told 12 News reporters at the briefing can also expect to hear updates on education and the economy.

“We’re requesting the General Assembly release some of the federal dollars to work with our economic issues, as well as our childcare and housing,” McKee said.

The governor added that he had a call with R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green Tuesday morning talking about how children are now “back safely in schools, and how we got there.”

Hey, @GovKathyHochul — big @RedSox vs. @Yankees wild card game tonight. Want to make a friendly wager?



I'll bet you some @DelsLemonade, local brews from @TheGuildRI and a delicious cake from @GreggsUSA that our Sox send your Yankees to an early vacation. You in? ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/9bJ7q5WZJA — Governor Dan McKee (@GovDanMcKee) October 5, 2021

Ahead of the Red Sox–Yankees wild card game Tuesday night, McKee took to Twitter to ask New York Gov. Kathy Hochul if she’d make a “friendly wager” on the game, betting a Rhode Island care package of Del’s Lemonade, local beers from Pawtucket-based brewer, The Guild, plus a cake from Gregg’s.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, Hochul had not responded on social media.