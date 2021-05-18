McKee, Matos to hold media briefing at 2 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Tuesday, Gov. Dan McKee and Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos will hold a 2 p.m. briefing to discuss various issues affecting Rhode Islanders.

Last month, McKee and Matos announced that after a year of holding news conferences on the pandemic, they wanted to give reporters a regular opportunity to ask them questions on topics unrelated to COVID-19.

During the last non-COVID briefing, topics ranged from the future of McCoy Stadium to driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants.

On Monday, the governor met with all four members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation to discuss ways to address gun violence following a string of recent shootings in and around Providence.

Last week, nine people were injured in what police said may have been the largest shooting in the city’s history, when two rival groups exchanged gunfire outside a home in the Washington Park neighborhood. Four of those people have since been charged, and police said they expect to make more arrests.

The next day, a man was found shot to death inside a parked car in the area of Pope Street, then two people were shot and wounded on Camp Street over the weekend.

Despite the briefing not being pandemic-related, it’s being held the day the state lifted its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people. McKee said it will be up to individual businesses to decide how they want to apply the new guidelines, but some owners have asked for more clarity on what’s expected of them.

“It’s a wake-up call for everybody that has been unvaccinated to actually take [advantage] of the opportunities,” McKee said. “There are plenty and we’re making it very convenient for people who haven’t been vaccinated.”

The governor will also likely be asked if he plans to greet President Joe Biden when he lands at Quonset State Airport on Wednesday. Biden is scheduled to give remarks at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s commencement ceremony.