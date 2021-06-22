Gov. McKee, Lt. Gov. Matos to give weekly briefing at 2 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee and Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos are set to hold their weekly briefing Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Coronavirus specific briefings are no longer scheduled, but will happen on an as-needed basis, so the virus is likely to come up during these press availabilities.

McKee is also likely to speak about the Joint Commission threatening to revoke Eleanor Slater Hospital’s accreditation Monday.

The governor’s spokesperson Matt Sheaff said McKee has assigned Health and Human Services Secretary Womazetta Jones and recently appointed Director Richard Charest of the R.I. Department of Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospital to address “the many problems” identified in the preliminary report.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Rhode Island Senate is scheduled to vote on a bill that would legalize recreational cannabis use for adults.

Last Thursday, Rhode Island lawmakers unveiled a $13.1 billion proposed state budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which does not include Gov. Dan McKee’s plan to legalize, tax, and regulate recreational marijuana.

The six Cranston massage parlors raided and shuttered last week that are at the center of an ongoing human trafficking investigation in the state is also likely to be discussed.